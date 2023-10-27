Raymond James & Associates Has $3.59 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 250,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,839,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $49.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.2385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

