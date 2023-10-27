Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA KBE opened at $35.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $50.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
