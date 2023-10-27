Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $35.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $50.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.