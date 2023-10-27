Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

FTXN stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $255.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1804 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

