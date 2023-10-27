Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,322 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $213.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The stock has a market cap of $972.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.14 and a 200 day moving average of $238.82.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

