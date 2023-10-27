Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 27,602 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 158.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
GWX stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
