Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 27,602 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 158.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

GWX stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.