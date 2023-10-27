Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.16 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSWC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

