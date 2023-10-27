Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $23.63 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

