Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 83,899 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $160.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.18 and its 200 day moving average is $132.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.