Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $19.30 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.59%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

