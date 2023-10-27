Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $178.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.