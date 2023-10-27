Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.53.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

