Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 208,377 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 346,727 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 843,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 1.57. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 20.70 and a quick ratio of 19.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,739.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Weill acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,708 shares of company stock worth $1,661,136. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.