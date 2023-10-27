Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,486 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.43 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

