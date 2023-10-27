Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,624 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $48.45 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $900,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,914 shares of company stock worth $8,654,691 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

