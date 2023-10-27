Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 745 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,508 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $841,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $39.04 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,852.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $691,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,410 shares of company stock worth $192,702. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

