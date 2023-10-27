Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,775 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

