Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,586 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EPRF opened at $16.87 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

