Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.74.

RF stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 46.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

