RLI (NYSE:RLI) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

RLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $135.18 on Wednesday. RLI has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average is $134.21.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile



RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

