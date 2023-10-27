Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $330.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

NYSE SHW opened at $237.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $314,842,000,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

