Royal Bank of Canada Cuts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $81.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PHM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

NYSE PHM opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

