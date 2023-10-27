Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $75.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PNR. Barclays cut their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. Pentair has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $71.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Pentair by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Pentair by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 2.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

