Royal Bank of Canada Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Get Snap alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Snap Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $374,377.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,371,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,916,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $145,860.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 478,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,960.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $374,377.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,371,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,916,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,337 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 5,456.9% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.