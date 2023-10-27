Royal Bank of Canada Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.
Snap Trading Up 1.1 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Snap
In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $374,377.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,371,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,916,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $145,860.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 478,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,960.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $374,377.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,371,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,916,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,337 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 5,456.9% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
