RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RPC were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of RPC by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of RPC by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

RPC Trading Down 5.3 %

RPC stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.70 million. RPC had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 34.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

