Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s current price.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Samsara stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $1,470,688.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,218,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,470,688.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,218,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $12,118,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,534,245 shares of company stock worth $67,889,981. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $4,019,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Samsara by 67.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 15.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

