Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Rises By 795.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, a growth of 795.9% from the September 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.8 days.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
British American Tobacco stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $43.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.
About British American Tobacco
