Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Rises By 795.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, a growth of 795.9% from the September 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.8 days.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $43.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

