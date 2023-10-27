Short Interest in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Grows By 770.0%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 770.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS CKHGY opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. Capitec Bank has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $52.86.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

Capitec Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.