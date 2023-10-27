Short Interest in Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Increases By 788.0%

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 788.0% from the September 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hypercharge Networks Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HCNWF opened at 0.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.38 and its 200 day moving average is 0.70. Hypercharge Networks has a 1 year low of 0.24 and a 1 year high of 4.50.
Hypercharge Networks Company Profile
