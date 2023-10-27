Short Interest in Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Increases By 788.0%

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 788.0% from the September 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hypercharge Networks Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCNWF opened at 0.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.38 and its 200 day moving average is 0.70. Hypercharge Networks has a 1 year low of 0.24 and a 1 year high of 4.50.

Hypercharge Networks Company Profile

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators.

