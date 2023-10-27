Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 64.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,452 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 918,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of SLP opened at $33.36 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $664.86 million, a PE ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

