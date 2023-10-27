Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. China Renaissance lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Snap
In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $374,377.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,371,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,916,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,337 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 5,456.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
