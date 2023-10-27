SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 1,244.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 124,472 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,813,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $900,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA XES opened at $88.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $100.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $328.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.00.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

