Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $190.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPOT. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $158.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.39. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

