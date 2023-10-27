State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 36,400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $380,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 12,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 68,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 82.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

