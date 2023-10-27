Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of research firms have commented on STEM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Stem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STEM

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of Stem stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Stem has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $504.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.