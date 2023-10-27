Stride (NYSE:LRN) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. Research analysts expect that Stride will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Stride by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stride by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Stride by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
