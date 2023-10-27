Susquehanna Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $175.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Fiserv stock opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.84 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $757,147.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,920. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.