Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s previous close.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Shares of SYF opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

