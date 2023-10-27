Teck Resources’ (TECK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,723,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $291,283,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,757,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

