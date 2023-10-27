Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDOC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $205,365 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

