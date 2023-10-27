TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Stephens

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.47% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on TFI International from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.86. TFI International has a 52-week low of $85.86 and a 52-week high of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,545,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.