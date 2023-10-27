TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

NYSE TFII opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TFI International by 1,481.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

