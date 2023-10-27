TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,829 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,366,000 after buying an additional 39,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

