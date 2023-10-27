Traders Purchase Large Volume of Antero Resources Call Options (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 24,784 call options on the company. This is an increase of 169% compared to the average volume of 9,219 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

AR stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 3.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

