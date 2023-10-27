Truist Financial Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $100.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.47.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 71.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Polaris by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Polaris by 526.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

