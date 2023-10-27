Truist Financial Trims HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Target Price to $300.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.09.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.6 %

HCA stock opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $207.24 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

