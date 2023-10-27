Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $442,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $442,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,476,034.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,439,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,442,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,914 shares of company stock worth $7,666,556. 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

