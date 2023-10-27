Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Microsoft stock opened at $327.89 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

