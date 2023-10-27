Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $17.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 12,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 68,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $119.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.