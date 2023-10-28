11,597 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBSC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000.

NYSEARCA:BBSC opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

