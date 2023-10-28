1,622 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.